Area Republican legislators for regional reopening in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Thursday, Republican State Representative Pat Snyder of the 85th district and State Rep. Scott Krug of the 72nd district, held a small event in downtown Wausau to advocate for regional reopening in Wisconsin, specifically in the north central region.

"It’s not just a healthcare story here in central Wisconsin; it’s a personal story and a financial story for so many families,” Rep. Krug said. "Yes we know there is some community spread of COVID-19 in our communities, but we also understand the impact of flattening the curve. In north central Wisconsin we can’t flatten the curve anymore than it is.”

In an effort to model after other states that have started to reopen, the Republican legislators say it's vital to save local economies, businesses, and families.

“April revenues alone are $870 million off the compared previous year,” Rep. Pat Snyder said. "This is more of a situation where we can help businesses get back on their feet but keep things safe for our people that are out there.”

"If you see what’s going on in Green Bay and Milwaukee, it’s a total different story than what’s going on here in Wausau, Rhinelander, Merrill, Mosinee, and Wisconsin Rapids," Rep. Krug added. "A regional approach is something that makes a lot of sense.”

Tyler Vogt, owner of Malarkey's Pub & Townies Grill and The Ugly Mug in downtown Wausau was in attendance at the event, supporting the idea to regionally reopen.

"A lot of local business owners have a rainy day contingency. We have money for broken down equipment, we have money for a little extra competition here and there and a slow season," Vogt said. "What a lot of people don’t have is a plan to bring in zero money with four hours of notice.”

Vogt said he had to let all of his employees go so they could try to receive unemployment benefits, but he said if the reopenings happen he's ready to make all of the needed changes to keep everyone safe.