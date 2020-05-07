Area floral shops prepping for a busy Mother’s Day weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Mother's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to make sure the flowers are ready to show your mom a little love this year.

Places like Evolutions In Design in Wausau are offering curbside pickup for floral orders placed. Seeing as the pandemic makes it harder to give flowers in person this year the shop is already booked to capacity for deliveries.

"I think people are really gearing up towards they can’t be where they want to be right now," Evolutions In Design Owner Randy Verhasselt said. "So they want to let everybody know, especially your mom, you want to let them know that you’re thinking of them.”

The shop was forced to temporarily close for awhile due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing an 83 percent decrease last month in comparison to 2019.

Verhasselt was able to safely bring in employees to ensure people in the community were able to share their gestures of love this year.