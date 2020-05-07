Area church parishoners hold parade for priest

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dozens of cars gathered and honked their horns at St. Agnes Catholic Church Thursday.

A church assistant told Father Greg Bohren a delivery was outside for him to collect. He went outside expecting food.

Instead, the many parishoners greeted him, driving in a parade line around their church leader.

"I was just really happy to be able to see people from church because I'm used to seeing everybody on the weekend," said Father Bohren. "And you have all these great relationships. And I definitely feel like I kind of lost there, but it's just great to be able to see them."

Like many other churches, St. Agnes currently live-streams mass and other church-related events online.