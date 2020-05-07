Amherst High School senior becomes a two-time Bassmaster All-American

When you think All-American you probably think of a football player or basketball player. However, Amherst high school senior, Tyler Cory doesn't play either sport, yet still finds himself an All-American.

So what does Cory do? Fishing.

Cory became the first angler in Wisconsin history to be named a BassMaster All-American last year.

"It was my goal coming into high school to achieve that goal just once," said Cory.

Being named a BassMaster All-American is considered the nations highest honor for high school fishing, and for Cory just once, wasn't enough.

"I think it drove me more to get it a second time now that I know what it's all about, because I want that experience 100 more times," said Cory. "It's something that only 12 kids get to experience every year, so the fact that I got to do it twice is pretty special to me."

However it take more than just catching fish to become an All-American, although Cory is pretty good at that as he has five tournament wins, eleven top five finishes and one top 20 finish in his career.

However, in addition to being a stellar angler Cory is also an honor student, the President and Founder of the Amherst high school fishing club and a volunteer with several organizations.

In other words he's a true ambassador of the sport.

"To be able to shine a light on the fisheries that we have in Wisconsin and the bass fishing people we have, is something that i'm really glad i'm able to do with this honor," said Cory.

Cory ultimately hopes that he can serve as an example and role model to any that share his same aspirations.

"It means the world to me to be the one that they get to look up to," said Cory

"I hope that I can give them the same stepping stones that i've followed, for their career. I hope there's a million more that come out of Wisconsin for that honor."

Cory will attend the University of Montavallo in Alabama this the fall on a fishing scholarship, as he continues to pursue his dream of becoming a professional angler.