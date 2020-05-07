A local family gets a new chicken coop after January barn fire

TOWN OF TEXAS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hailey Cole raised chickens in her family's barn in the Town of Texas, which was a total loss after a fire in January. But a special surprise will let her pick up where she left off.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire. In that fire she lost more than 90 of her chickens. But Hailey didn't let it stop her from reaching her goal of showing her chickens. Now months later life is getting back to normal.

"In the other barn I had about 100 (chickens) and I lost 97 of them and when I went to the fair in August last year thats when I knew I wanted to show my chickens this year," said Hailey.

The new chicken coop is a little smaller than before but is just the right fit as she hopes to show her chickens at upcoming fairs.