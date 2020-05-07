A chilly trend after today

Today: Sunny and cooler.

High: 55 Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with a hard freeze likely. Flurries possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 27 Wind: North around 5

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly.

High: 43 Wind: NW 10-20

There will be more sun than clouds for the next couple of days but the weather will not feel as nice as it looks outside. Temperature will be on the cool side and even close to record cold territory at times through the weekend.

This Thursday the temperatures will be well below normal but it will still not be too bad outside. There should be plenty of sun with highs ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the far north to mid to upper 50s south. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

A strong cold front will move through our area overnight and this will produce a few scattered clouds and maybe a snow shower or two in areas northeast of Marathon county. A few flakes might even linger into Friday morning. Otherwise, you will definitely want an extra layer of clothing on Friday. There will be a good amount of sun, but the weather will be a bit breezy and highs temps will only reach the upper 30s in the Northwoods and low to mid 40s around central Wisconsin.

Saturday will be a little milder with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 50s, then Sunday will be quite cool with the mercury only reaching the upper 40s. In addition, a weak storm system will be moving through the upper Midwest late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This storm will likely track through southern Wisconsin but it is close enough to bring a small chance of snow, especially for areas south of Marathon county.

Early next week the temperatures will slowly warm up. High temps should climb into the low 50s on Monday, into the mid 50s on Tuesday, and up to around 60 on Wednesday. The weather should be dry until later Wednesday into Thursday when some showers are possible.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 7-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thirty-one cities in the western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 93 degrees at Portland OR and San Jose CA were the warmest of record for so early in the season. The high of 92 degrees at Quillayute WA was a record for the month of May. The temperature at Sacramento CA hit 105 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)