Many zoo's across the country are sharing videos and pictures of their animals as they remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's just what the Oregon Zoo did with one of its bears and it's creating quite the splash on social media.

The 10-year-old bear, Takoda, is seen splashing around a 300-galloon pool, playing with a toy with his *bear* hands!

The Wake Up crew agrees the video is *unbearably* cute!