Wittenberg woman stabbed; Man in custody

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday night.

According to a press release, a woman was driving a man and her 4-year-old daughter. At some point the vehicle stopped on Hwy 45 in the Town of Wittenberg and a struggle ensued.

The 34-year-old Wittenberg woman was stabbed and had her throat cut by the man, a 31-year old from Hortonville.

The woman was taken to a medical facility.

The man was found at the scene of the incident and was taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.