Wausau Habitat for Humanity nears completion on their 69th home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - A Habitat partner family will soon have a new home thanks to the work of local high school students and the Wausau affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.

Students at D.C. Everest Senior High started working on the home at the beginning of the school year. However, when the school was closed due to COVID-19, work on the home by students ceased.

Since the students were no longer permitted to work on the house, Habitat for Humanity partnered with Larry Meyer Construction to get the home to the point where it can be moved to its new location in Wausau Wednesday.

“The moving of a home is always an exciting event for our volunteers and partners and this year it is more than ever," said Connie Conrad, executive director of the Wausau affiliate of Habitat for Humanity.

"We are extremely grateful that we are able to mark this significant milestone in the midst of all the struggles our organization and our community have faced with COVID-19," continued Conrad. "Including the significant loss of revenue from the unexpected closing of our store."

The home is the 69th house the Wausau affiliate of Habitat for Humanity has constructed since its founding in 1990.

Dedication for the new home is expected to take place in August.