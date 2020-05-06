Volunteers needed in project producing 5,000 facemasks

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - North Central Health Care (NCHC) is asking for volunteers in their new Face Mask Project.

The goal of the project is simple: produce 5,000 cotton facemasks to donate. The recipients of these masks are residents, clients, patients and visitors of Mount View Care Center, Pine Crest Nursing Home and other NCHC programs in central Wisconsin.

"When Wisconsin does open back up and we do have visitors who are able to come into these facilities, we can supply them with a facemask that they can take home, but they can also reuse out in the community," said Jessica Meadows, communications and marketing director at NCHC in an email.

There are two ways in which the public can help NCHC reach this goal: by donating, or by sewing.

NCHC needs cotton fabric and elastic bands donations that will be packaged into kits for sewers to take home. Those who volunteer to sew take the kits home and finish the process. Each kit has the materials to make five masks, each mask takes 15-20 minutes to sew, depending on experience.

All donations, pick-up's or drop-off's of materials must be arranged in advance. Contact information and volunteer forms are available at www.norcen.org/facemasks.