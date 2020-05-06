Very chilly weather through early next week

It was nice to have those highs bump up into the lower 60s Wednesday in the area, but not a much cooler pattern is settling in for the end of the week. There is a small chance of sprinkles early in the evening then skies will clear off. It will turn chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s in most spots along with light northwest breezes.

**A FROST ADVISORY has been posted for Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, Menominee, Waupaca, Portage, Wood, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. Be sure to protect any cold sensitive plants if you wish to avoid damage. This will be basically a nightly situation all the way through early next week during this cold spell. Thursday should be sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds of 10-15 mph are expected.

The coldest surge of air will drop in Friday from Canada giving us lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs only in the lower 40s. It may not get out of the upper 30s in the far northern portion of the viewing area. There is also a small chance of a few flurries Friday morning, especially north and east of Marathon County. Otherwise it should be partly sunny and breezy. You will need to bundle up.

Friday night will feature a very hard freeze with lows in the lower 20s, and even upper 10s in the colder spots. Saturday should bring some sunshine followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs could rebound the lower to mid 50s. However there is a 30% chance of light snow Saturday night mainly west and south of Wausau. That chance of light snow or snow / rain mix will continue into midday Sunday. The highest odds of getting some of that will be in the southern half of the state. Right now any accumulations look to be minor, but we will certainly monitor the situation carefully for you. Highs on Sunday will only reach around 49.

High pressure will return early next week bringing partly cloudy skies along with lows in the upper 20s and highs around 51 on Monday and 55 Tuesday.

It could turn more active by later next Wednesday and into Thursday the 14th with a chance of rain showers. Thankfully it will turn milder with highs approaching 60 on the 13th and into the 60s for the 14th.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 6-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1933 - Charleston, SC, was deluged with 10.57 inches of rain, an all- time 24 hour record for that location. (The Weather Channel)

1975 - A massive tornado hit Omaha, NE, killing three persons, injuring 133 others, and causing 150 million dollars damage. The tornado struck during the late afternoon moving northeastward through the industrial and residential areas of west central Omaha, and lifting over the northern section of the city. The twister, which cut a swath ten miles long and as much as a quarter of a mile wide, was the mostly costly in U.S. history up til that time. (David Ludlum)