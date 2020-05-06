Sentry Insurance Foundation donates $200,000 to United Way of Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) – The Sentry Insurance Foundation donated $200,000 to United Way of Portage County on Wednesday.

The donation is part of Sentry's $1.07 million commitment to coronavirus relief support across the country.

“At Sentry, we’re committed to helping those we serve get through this very difficult time,” said Pete McPartland, CEO of Sentry, and chairman of the Sentry Foundation. “We also understand help is needed at the heart of our communities."

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said this donation will bring much-needed relief to his residents. "The people who have become unemployed or on a reduced income or forced to stay home because of the loss of child care... That is wear sentry and the united way have come in," said Wiza.

United Way of Portage County said the donation will go directly to non-profits that provide assistance with food, housing, and utilities.

Call 2-1-1 to learn about accessing those resources.