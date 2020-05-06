SeniorSendoff: Ethan Hanson, D.C. Everest

Congratulations to Ethan Hanson of D.C. Everest High School.

Ethan has been busy the past four years, landing lead roles in several musicals for both the Everest Performing Arts and the Wausau Community Theater.

He's also taken part in orchestra, various choirs, and is a member of the Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble.

Ethan takes voice lessons at the Wausau Conservatory of Music, which helped him land two first place ratings on vocal solos in last year's state competition.

He's an active member of his church's youth group, going on different mission trips and contributing to several community service projects.

Ethan is headed to North Dakota State next year to pursue a degree in musical theater.

Congratulations on a great four years, and good luck next year!