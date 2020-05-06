SeniorSendoff: Caleb Timm, Merrill

Congratulations to Caleb Timm of Merrill High School.

Caleb played a lot of football and basketball for the Bluejays.

On the football field, he was often a two-way player with very little time to rest during a game.

In basketball, he finished top five in the Wisconsin Valley Conference in both rebounding and assists.

His nominator says he's a funny guy who makes everyone laugh, and is an incredibly encouraging guy too.

Caleb is headed to UW-Stout in the fall to continue playing football and study graphic communication.

Congrats on a great career and good luck next year!