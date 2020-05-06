Saving for the future during a pandemic

(WAOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many uncertainties, including when it comes to planning for your financial future.

Patrick Marcell, the CEO of Glisczynski & Associates, said he's heard a number of concerns about the impact the pandemic and Safer at Home order could have on finances.

While this is new territory for all of us, Marcell said the best thing you can do is continue to contribute to your retirement plan.

"Just start small and work from there. It's so important right now to continue to invest," Marcell said.

But continuing to invest may not be an option for some right now, and some may even be considering tapping in to their retirement fund.

Financial advisors warn that pulling from your retirement fund should be a last resort, but there are options if it's necessary.

"Congress has made some provisions through the CARES Act that allows folks to dip into their IRA's without the 10% penalty if they're under 59 ½. There are also some other provisions as well with 401k's and accessing funds early where you wouldn't be incurring the penalty," Marcell said.