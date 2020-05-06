Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Storage units thefts

VILLAGE OF AMHERST (WAOW) - Thieves cut the locks on storage units at Hwy B Storage in the Village of Amherst in mid-April.

"They stole welding equipment and tools," Sheriff Mike Lukas says. " They also took personal items."

The sheriff says a Howard Miller clock, wooden rocking chair and thousands of dollars in jewelry are missing.

Loss estimates are at $6,000 - $8,000.

Surveillance cameras show what appears to be a Chevy Avalanche pickup towing a trailer near the scene.

Investigators say the thieves will likely try to sell the stolen items.

If you have any information on the thefts:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.