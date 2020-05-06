Peak wildfire season is hitting hard in northern Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with the Wisconsin DNR say around this time, right after the snow has melted and things are greening up, the peak of wildfire season begins.

Much of the northern part of the state is in the very high to high danger categories, which is why burning restrictions are currently in place.

In the last week alone, the DNR has seen 50-70 fires across Wisconsin.

"98 percent of them are caused by people," DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele said. "We’re going to start to see fires that are normally burning on the surface. Those lighter fuels and those grass fuels, and they’re going to start creeping up on the trees and then you'll start to see them crowning. Those are the fires we don’t want to have because they’re more challenging and difficult to control.”

Koele added that contributing factors are temperatures, high winds, and moisture content in the vegetation.

She says a majority of these fires start from people burning debris, and peak season usually lasts through the first half of May.

The DNR is encouraging people to refrain from any types of controlled burns including things like campfires or small fires for cooking and warming purposes.