NTSB releases report on Hazelhurst air medical transport crash

By JOHN BURTON & KEN KRALL (WXPR PUBLIC RADIO) -- Crew members on a medical helicopter that crashed in Hazelhurst called out to the pilot just before the crash.

The report says the helicopter had started to bank just before it went down in April of 2018, and blames the crash on “loss of control in flight”. The National Transportation Safety Board issuedits report on the crash this week.

It says one of the crew members called to the pilot “What are we doing” as the helicopter began to roll to the right. Both crewmembers shouted the pilots name just before the crash as the roll increased. There was no response from the pilot.

The report looked into how much rest the pilot had gotten before the flight, but drew no conclusions. No mechanical problems were found with the helicopter during the investigation

Killed in the crash were 34-year-old pilot Rico Caruso of Hazelhurst, 43-year-old Gregory Rosenthal of Mosinee, and 30-year-old Klint Mitchell of Watersmeet, Michigan.

