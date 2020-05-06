New closures on US 51 as repairs enter second phase

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Marathon County Highway Department moved into the second phase of concrete joint repairs on US 51 in Marathon County Monday.

As a result, motorists traveling can expect the following.

The right two lanes of US 51 southbound will be closed between Rib River Bridge and County NN.

The ramp from Sherman Street on to US 51 southbound will be closed, causing traffic to be routed along County R (Hummingbird Road).

Finally, starting Thursday, May 7, the off ramp from US 51 southbound to County NN (Exit 190) will be closed

While the repairs are occurring, motorists can expect 24/7 lane closures, and a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, May 15, 2020.