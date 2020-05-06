National Nurses Day: Celebrating and recognizing our nurses

(WKOW) -- This week the country honors nurses during National Nurses Week.

The week begins with National Nurses Day on Wednesday, May 6.

A spokesperson from UW Health in Madison summed up honoring nurses this day. "This year, with all the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis, it’s more meaningful than ever that we acknowledge and celebrate the incredible work they do every single day."

Thank you to all the nurses for the hard work that they continue to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.