Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers’ deaths

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) -- The state of Missouri plans to seek the death penalty for a man suspected of killing two brothers from Wisconsin.

Attorney Patrick Berrigan told the St. Joseph News-Press Wednesday that he has been appointed to defend Garland Joseph Nelson in the death penalty case. Nelson is accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in July.

Nelson pleaded not guilty Monday. Circuit Judge Kevin Walden has been appointed to hear the case. Court records report the brothers disappeared after they went to Nelson's northwestern Missouri farm to collect a $250,000 debt. Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska