Lawn and Landscape Update (part 5)

Hopefully by now you have been able to do general yard clean-up, including removing leaves and other debris from the planting beds around the house and yard,

As well as raking the lawn, and perhaps even mowing once or twice.

Based on the current weather forecast, it looks like the growing season will be on-hold (again) for a while.

Such periods of cool early spring weather provide an opportunity to do important pruning of trees and shrubs.

This column will address early-season pruning of flowering trees and shrubs, as well as evergreen shrubs.

My general opinion about pruning is to do so to maintain the natural shape and form (called “habit”) of trees and shrubs. Other than instances where a hedge is desired, I am not a fan of heavy shearing into rigid geometric forms. Shrubs and some trees are often sheared or pruned heavily so that the plant fits in the provided space. It is important to choose and locate plants in the yard where there is adequate room for them to grow.

I want to remind you about the “thumb-scratch” technique, which can be used to help determine whether a twig or branch is alive. As shown in the photo below, if a gentle scratch of a twig or branch reveals a green color, the twig or branch is alive. This applies to shade and flowering trees, flowering shrubs, and evergreen trees and shrubs. To determine how much of a branch Is dead, thumb-scratch at intervals down to the point where the twig or branch joins a larger branch, and remove as much of the branch that is dead as possible, as close to the connecting branch as you can. Never leave any branch stubs as these can be a source of infection down the road.

A gentle scratch can help determine if a branch is alive

General pruning techniques

The first rule of pruning is that it is OK to remove dead twigs and branches any time during the year from any plants in the landscape, including shade trees.

Winter damage to lower branches of a crabapple from animal grazing

After the damaged branches were removed

For evergreens, such as yew, juniper, arborvitae, and boxwood, dead branches are obvious by the brown or off-color of the foliage. Remove any dead branches down to at least where live tissue is found.

For shade and flowering trees, and flowering shrubs, unless damage is obvious, it is OK to wait until growth is beginning to help identify which branches are dead.

Evergreen shrubs:

Most evergreen shrubs can be pruned to reduce their size and provide a general shaping. I do not shear the evergreens in my yard, as I prefer to maintain a more natural look to the plants, and so most pruning I do is with a hand-clipper. I will prune the yew planting shown below soon to remove the foliage that browned during the winter as well as to reduce the overall size of the plants in the grouping.

This yew planting can be pruned now to remove the dead foliage and re-shape a bit

Flowering trees and shrubs:

The pruning of these plants is usually done based on the when flowering occurs. For spring flowering plants, including most flowering trees (crabapple, hawthorn, ornamental cherry and plum, dogwood, redbud, etc.) and shrubs (forsythia, lilac, many spirea, viburnum, serviceberry, cotoneaster) it is best to prune soon after flowering, because the flower buds are set on growth that occurs during the rest of the season after the current year's bloom. Pruning these plants later in the growing season or at the start of the next year before bloom will remove some of the flowers. For those plants that bloom in the summer (some spirea, rose-of-sharon, some hydrangea, potentilla) it is best to prune in the spring (preferably before growth begins) as these plants produce flowers from the current year’s growth.

These spirea bloom on current-season growth, so it is ok to prune them late in the fall or early spring.

Pruning can also be done any time of year (regardless of flowering time) for the following reasons:

--to re-shape plants that have grown too large for the location (see photo below)

--to reduce the density of growth (see photo below). Most healthy shrubs and trees will need to be occasionally pruned to reduce over-crowding of dense clusters of branches. Over-crowding can lead to poor air circulation within the plant, as well as limit the penetration of sunlight into the interior.

This crabapple has been pruned to reduce its size and reduce the density of branches

--to reduce “sucker” growth. As they age, most actively growing flowering trees and shrubs will produce new branch sprouts from the base of the plant. In some instances these sprouts can eventually regenerate older shrubs (see photo below), but often (especially for flowering trees) the sprouts will intercept water and nutrients more beneficial for the rest of the plant (see photo below).

"Middle-aged" lilac showing several sucker branches. Since this shrub is still relatively young, most of the suckers will be removed. If the shrub was older, the suckers would be left to rejuvenate the shrub while older branches would be removed.

Sucker growth on a crabapple. These should always be removed.

As always, thanks for reading. If you have any questions/comments, please email me: mbreunling@waow.com