GARDEN GOODIES: Strawberry Rhubarb jam

Wednesday kicked off another season of Garden Goodies! Every Wednesday Justin Loew will be featuring something from his garden and share the recipe with all of you.

For the first week, Justin was out live at his garden! He started out by giving some basic tips and strategies as many people are giving gardening a try during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin also showed viewers the thimbleberries he has planted for this upcoming season!

Despite being out of the studio, Justin left a treat back in the studio for Josh, Neena and Liz to enjoy. He shared his homemade strawberry rhubarb jam. It paired well with a toasted English muffin and got three thumbs up on the taste test!