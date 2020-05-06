Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca,
Waushara, Southern Marinette County and Southern Oconto County
Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor
plants may be killed if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect
tender plants from the cold.
&&