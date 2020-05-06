 Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

1:50 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Frost
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* TEMPERATURE…Low to Middle 30s.

* IMPACTS…Damage to sensitive outdoor plants is likely if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

