Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.
* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&