Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

2:45 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Clark

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor
Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

