Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM CDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower to middle 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE…Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Jackson, Clark and Taylor

Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&