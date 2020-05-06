Free mass-testing in Central Wisconsin: what to expect

(WAOW) -- Wood County and Portage County will be offering free mass testing, from Friday to Tuesday.

In Wood County, testing will be available from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at The Wood County Highway Department.

That National Guard will be providing the tests in full protective equipment, including what looks like a gas mask.

"That's really to conserve those N-95 respirators," said Wood County Health Officer Sue Kunferman. "So they might look a little intimidating, but they're good people."

The Health Department plans to test nine people every fifteen minutes, potentially totaling more than 500 tests.

If you plan to get tested for COVID-19 in Wood County, you will need to call ahead and make an appointment at 715-421-8931.

Portage County testing will be first come, first serve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Portage County Health and Human Services Director Ray Pryzbelski said, "we want to assure that people have at least one of the [symptoms]... Our clinic will not test asymptomatic people."

Symptoms eligible for testing include fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting or nausea, chills, and/or muscle aches.