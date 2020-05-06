DNR reminds boaters about the importance of life jackets

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with the Wisconsin DNR says whether you have a motorized boat or not, you should always have on a life vest.

In 2019 there were nine boating related fatalities, and six of those for sure were not wearing a life vest. The other three cases are still pending.

Recently a boater in Clark County was not wearing a life jacket as the boat capsized.

DNR Warden Jake Holsclaw said in a dangerous event, you may not have time to put one on and it's important to always make sure you have it on and readily accessible.

"Even if you are a really good swimmer, and even if you are really experienced on the water it’s kind of the what if scenario," Holsclaw said. "What if you hit something or fall overboard and hit your head? If you’re knocked unconscious are you going to be able to grab that life jacket or PFD and be saved?”

There are other options such as inflatable PFD's or lighter life vets for comfort, but the most important thing is to make sure the vest is the correct size.