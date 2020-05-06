COVID-19 pandemic impact on area jails

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW)- May 3 - 9 is set to honor and recognize corrections officers.

They put their safety at risk every day, but during the pandemic they are still reporting for duty to maintain the jails and inmates all while keeping everyone safe.

While the rest of the world may be social distancing, it's not something that can easily be done for inmates and those who work at jails.

In fact, during a lengthy Facebook post, Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said the department has gotten numerous calls about releasing inmates.

"We made the decision that there are certain individuals that will remain in custody those that have committed high level felony type of crimes," said Sheriff Parks.

The jail has roughly 200 inmates, some of them are on electric monitoring or on huber work program.

"They are electronically monitored we looked at other options of probation and parole so we took down our numbers up to 50 percent," Sheriff Parks said.

However, it is not just about the inmates being kept in jail, corrections officers are putting their well being at risk too.

"It is a hard job then you look at it during a pandemic and you have the potential to catch it here and take it home to your family that is why we have the precautions that we do," said Sheriff Parks.

Keeping the safety of the community in mind and not releasing inmates puts the health and safety of the corrections officers at risk, but they still report for duty.

"We certainly scan people when they are brought in from the road and ask them questions and if we have an inkling there could be an issue we segregate them from the rest of the inmates," said Corrections Officer Shawn Blaschka for the Marathon County Jail.

Blaschka has been a corrections officer for almost two decades, he along with other officers are making sure to keep the jail extra clean in hopes that the virus does not enter Marathon County Jail.

The jail is not allowing any visitors for the time being, News 9 was told the inmates are being granted phone calls and participating in virtual visits.

There have been no reports of any COVID-19 related issues at the jail.