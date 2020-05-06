Bad budget news for Wisconsin as pressure mounts to reopen

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- New budget figures for Wisconsin show an $870 million drop off in tax collections last month, the latest stark sign of how much the coronavirus pandemic is hurting the state's economy.

The bleak but expected budget figures delivered to state lawmakers Wednesday come as pressure continues to build on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to reopen business in the state faster and loosen his "safer at home" order that runs until May 26.

Former Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde joined the conservative chorus against Evers, launching a statewide television ad Wednesday arguing for the immediate reopening the state.