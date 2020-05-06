Annual Lumberjack World Championships rescheduled to 2021

Hayward Wis, (WAOW) - On May 5, The Lumberjack World Championships Foundation announced that the 61st Annual Lumberjack World Championships competition and festival has been rescheduled to 2021.

The event was to be held on July 30, 31, and August 1 2020. It has now been rescheduled to July 29, 30, and 31 2021. All pre-purchased individual, group, and reserved tickets will be honored at the 2021 event.

"With the uncertainties associated with the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the nation and around the globe, LWCF officials were forced to make the difficult decision to reschedule the 61st annual Lumberjack World Championships international competition," the Foundation said in their news release.

The Lumberjack World Championships (LWC), held each summer in historic Lumberjack Bowl on the shores of Lake Hayward in Hayward, Wisconsin, is the oldest and most revered timber sports competition in the United States.

Additional information is available at www.LumberjackWorldChampionships.com