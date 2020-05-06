A good amount of sun but remaining cooler than normal

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. A Small chance of sprinkles in the later afternoon.

High: 61 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Becoming clear with patchy frost possible.

Low: 34 Wind: NW around 5

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Breezy at times.

High: 55 Wind: NW 10-18

A good amount of sunshine over the next couple of days will make the cool May weather a bit more tolerable. As temps get even cooler going into the weekend you will definitely want your warmer jacket handy.

Sunny skies will prevail during the morning hours today then we will see partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon. There might be a sprinkle or two later this afternoon but most areas should remain dry. High temps will be a little warmer than yesterday, reaching the low 60s. Wind will range from 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.

With mainly clear skies tonight, there could be some patchy frost and this will be a common theme for the next few nights as well. Be sure to bring in or protect any sensitive plants. Low temps could drop into the mid to upper 20s on Friday morning and Saturday morning. We might still have lows in the upper 20s early next week as well.

Otherwise, there will be plenty of sun on Thursday again with highs in the mid 50s. A strong cold front moving through the area Thursday night will drop the temperatures even more. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s. There might be some flurries or sprinkles in the air Friday afternoon as some scattered clouds drift through.

Saturday should be cool but dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. A storm system moving through the Midwest will bring a small chance of accumulating snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon any lingering rain or snow showers should be drying up and highs will top out in the upper 40s.

Temps will remain below normal early next week but will slowly climb into the mid 50s by Wednesday.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 6-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Eighteen cities in California and Oregon reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 91 degrees at Portland OR, 101 degrees at Medford OR, and 104 degrees at Sacramento CA, were the warmest of record for so early in the season. (The National Weather Summary)