WPS Foundation supporting front-line safety efforts by offering Rewarding Responders Grant

Rhinelander (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) Foundation is helping the men and women who bravely serve their communities by providing $50,000 through its Rewarding Responders Grant to area first responders.

Agencies in northeast and north central Wisconsin can apply for a grant now through June 15.

To be eligible for a grant, emergency response agencies must:

· Operate in the WPS electric or natural gas service area.

· Complete an online grant application.

· Demonstrate the equipment or training they wish to purchase is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants also can be used for safety-related projects that are unique, one-time efforts.

· Not have received a grant in 2019.

Rhinelander Police Department Capt. Ron Lueneburg is available starting May 5 to discuss how receiving a 2019 grant for handheld rescue and safety tools has helped improve public safety.

You can contact Capt. Lueneburg at 715-365-5300. A WPS representative also will be available for interviews to discuss the grant.

“More often, people say no than they say yes,” Lueneburg said. “When you do get those phone calls where someone says, ‘Hey, guess what, you received the grant that you applied for,’ it’s very encouraging to hear that and know that our officers are going to get some equipment that they can really use.”

Grants of up to $2,000 are available to each eligible department. Interested agencies can apply or learn more information here.