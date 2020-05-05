Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s are out of burgers

(CNN) -- The national meat shortage has come for Wendy's. The fast food chain says some menu items are unavailable, and one analyst estimates nearly one in five of Wendy's restaurants are out of beef.

CNN reports that around 1,000, or 18%, of Wendy's 5,500 US restaurants are not serving any hamburgers or other meat-based items, according to an analysis of online menus at every location conducted by financial firm Stephens.

There was no information in the CNN report if Wisconsin restaurants are affected.

Wendy's said some of its menu items might be "temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment." The company said its delivery schedule remains unchanged, but supply has been tight because beef suppliers across North America face production challenges during the pandemic.

Many meat suppliers have temporarily closed their factories because workers are falling ill from Covid-19.

"We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely," a Wendy's spokesperson said.