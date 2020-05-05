Wenzel’s Farm launches new carryout gift certificate campaign

WAOW- In an effort to encourage local carryout options during the Safer At Home Order, Wenzel’s Farm has launched a new campaign.

For $50 or more ordered through the sausage company’s website, https://www.wenzelsfarm.com/shop/, Wenzel’s will include a bonus $10 MACCI gift certificate with the order. Simply apply code "SHOPLOCAL" at checkout.

Wenzel's is encouraging customers to use the free MACCI (Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry) gift certificate towards a carryout order at a local restaurant. Each order will include a handout with a link to a list of suggested restaurants to support.

"We wanted to provide our customers the opportunity to practice Safer at Home by getting Wenzel’s Meat Snacks delivered to their door with free shipping and the opportunity to help support our community by using a MACCI gift certificate at their favorite restaurant," said Mark Vieth, Wenzel's Farm President.

Any $50+ online orders placed between May 11-24 will qualify for this offer, plus free shipping.

For more information, contact Wenzel's Farm at 715-387-1218, or via their website.