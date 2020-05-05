Wausau gym keeps the Burn going with online workouts

Normally, if you walk into Burn Boot Camp in Wausau, you'd see a large group working out.

All around you you'd hear loud music bumping and words of encouragement being shouted, but things are a little more quiet these days.

"Obviously because of the, Safer-At-Home order, we had to close the doors. I believe it was March 16th," said Jana Wimmer Operations Manager at the Wausau location of Burn Boot Camp. "So it's sad to look around and see an empty gym."

However, Burn was determined to keep their clients active, so since their patrons couldn't come to the gym for their workout, Burn figured they'd take the workout to them.

"Everything just happened so fast," said Wimmer. "I mean the next day we were doing live Zoom camps, there was no layover really."

By using Zoom, a group conference app, to conduct live workouts, Burn was able to continue to help their clients exercise, as well as maintain that fun friendly group atmosphere that comes with working out in a group.

"The live Zoom camps give people the chance to get together and work out," said Wimmer. "It's one thing to watch your TV and do what they're telling you to do, but it's different to see your trainer that you're in the gym. And see the other people that come to the same camp work together, push each other and still still get pushed by that trainer."

"I'll tell ya, just looking at their faces, it gives me life everyday," said Renee Geise Head Trainer of the Burn Boot Camp location in Wausau. "I'm excited for what we've done and what we can do going further."

To some this may seem like just a workout, but to those involved it's more.

"It honestly feels awesome," said Wimmer. "We've had so many people reach out and say just how appreciative they are. It's gone beyond the workouts now."

"Like I said i'll get emotional about it," said Geise. "It's keeping me going to and i've always said that to them.It's been really cool."