WATCH LIVE AT 10 A.M : WI Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Safer-at-Home order

Madison, Wis (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on the Safer-at-Home extension which runs through May 26.

Governor Tony Evers ordered DHS Secretary Andrea Palm to extend the order from the original date of April 24. Republicans asked the State Supreme Court to take up the case, saying Evers and Palm didn't have the authority to extend the date to May 26.

Last month, The Wisconsin Supreme Court began hearing court cases with Zoom.

Tuesday, the public will be able to view oral arguments in Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm. Amicus parties do not have argument time. Each side has 45 minutes to argue, and can address if a temporary injunction should be issues. The court is expected to issue a ruling shortly after.

All arguments will be conducted via Zoom, and streamed on the Court's Youtube Channel, WisconsinEye Public Affairs Network and WAOW's Facebook.

The arguments being heard were set in the Wisconsin Legislature's emergency petition, submitted on April 21.