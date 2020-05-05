UWSP Instructor hosts online cooking ‘show’ for students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - An instructor at UWSP is bringing her classroom home to her kitchen.

Deborah Tang, a Senior Lecturer for food and nutrition classes, wanted to keep hosting her cooking labs for her students.

So she turned to the internet, starting her own cooking series on Youtube and Facebook.

"I needed to figure out a way to still figure out that content, and help students understand," Tang explained. "And that's where I thought about, well, why not a home cooking series?"

If you're wondering how she grades her students, Tang says it's a combination of journals, pictures, and getting students to describe the taste to her.