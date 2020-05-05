State organizations partner to create “Passion For Pork” program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 2020 was projected to be a great year for the pork industry until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"This crisis is something that’s unprecedented. We've never gone through anything like this in the times we’ve looked at through history,” Wisconsin Pork Association Vice President Keri Retallick said. the estimate was over 44 million dollars that our producers were posed to lose this year.”

Several producers, or slaughterhouses that send loads on a regular basis have been canceled because of disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19.

In an effort to help around 2,200 producers in getting their hogs to a market, the Wisconsin Pork Association and The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection have partnered to create the "Passion For Pork" program.

"What we focused on is getting partnerships with local meats processors and purveyors so we can get a product packaged and ready for distribution to food banks across Wisconsin,” Retallick said.

People's Meat Market in Stevens Point is one of those local meat processors now lending a helping hand.

"The supply chain is being depleted because all of these other major slaughterhouses are closing down, so now it’s up to the small guy to take the lead on this,” People's Meat Market Owner Lee Falkavage said. "Since all these large slaughterhouses are shut down these farmers are stuck with these pigs, and when a pig is ready to go to a market you can’t wait.”

The program aims to help farmers while making sure food pantries are filled, and consumers are fed.

"We’re providing that opportunity for these pigs that are destined for a market, to provide that delicious nutritious pork to get to those avenues and also assist our food banks by giving them a pork product they don’t always have the chance to have.”

