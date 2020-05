Congratulations to the seniors of the Antigo baseball team.

The Red Robins are losing a huge opportunity this season to not only defend their Great Northern Conference title, but also their WIAA D2 State title.

So congratulations to: Nevin Cornelius, Jordan Arrowood, Alec Hotchkiss, Jaren Meinert, Brady Renfro, Neil Bretl, Caleb Jaje, and Sam Heuss.

Best of luck in your next endeavors!