Congratulations to Anika Brandl of Pacelli High School.

Anika has run cross country all four years of high school, and would've been a four year golfer as well.

In school, Anika was active in the math club and service club, and was also a member of the National Honor Society.

She's headed to UW-Madison next year to study pre-pharmacy.

Congrats on a great high school career and best of luck next year!