Restlawn Memorial Park seeking videos to honor Veterans

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - Restlawn Memorial Park has cancelled their annual Memorial Day program due to COVID-19. They still wish to honor Veterans in their park, and need help to do so.

On April 27, Restlawn posted a video to their Facebook detailing the plan for a video titled "Every Veteran has a story," and are asking for submissions to the project. Anyone who knows a Veteran in the park is being asked to share a 30 second video where they share the Veteran's name, branch of service, and what makes them a hero.

Video submissions can be emailed or uploaded to tributeslides until May 18. The compilation video will be posted on Restlawn's website and social media on Memorial day.

Restlawn Memorial Park will be displaying the Avenue of Flags throughout the weekend, and invite people to visit the park. The main office and mausoleum buildings will be closed.