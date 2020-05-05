Recap: WI Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Stay-at-Home order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the Republican-controlled State Legislature.

The State Legislature argued the Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm did not have the authority to extend the Stay-at-Home order until May 26.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is controlled by a conservative majority.

In court, Justice Annette Ziegler noted, "Part of the problem we have is we may personally think things make sense but we have to apply constitutional principles and the language of the statute..."

Oral arguments began with Ryan J. Walsh, representing State Legislature. He referred to state statute 227, which limits the administration's power when it comes to making rules. He went on to say the rule is time limited by definition.

In turn, Secretary Palm's side focused on state statute 252, saying it gives the Department of Health Services the power to extend the order.

The statute describes the powers and duties of Palm's department, saying it can, "implement all emergency measures necessary to control communicable diseases."

According to the statute, those measures include closing schools and forbidding public gatherings.

Colin T. Roth, representing the DHS Secretary, said, "if safer at home is enjoined with nothing to replace it and people pour out into the streets, the disease will spread like wildfire."

Justice Rebecca Bradley took issue with the power that Roth said this statute provides to Secretary Palm. She also questioned her actions in the scope of a constitutional right to liberty.

"Isn't it the very definition of tyranny?" Justice Bradley asked, " for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities. Where does the constitution say that's permissible, council?"

Throughout the hearing, justices spoke over eachother and entered into heated moments.

Finally, arguments ended and the Justices entered a closed session to discuss the case.