New report projects money lost by-county in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A report from the Badger Institute claims the state lost $178.9 million in daily production.

In the first month of the shutdown, which started on March 25, they estimate Wisconsin lost $5.3 billion in production.

Badger Institute President Mike Nichols said, "We would like people to look at not just the health impact across the state but also the economic impact from county to county."

Here are there projections by county: