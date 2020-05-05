Missing boater’s body recovered in Clark County

PINE VALLEY, Wis. (WAOW) - The body of the boater who was reported missing on Sunday has been recovered just south of where he was last seen.

The Clark County Sheriff's Department says they received a call just before midnight on Monday, with the caller saying they had found the man, now identified as Perry Miller, 30.

Miller's body was found a quarter mile south on the Black River from where his boat capsized.

This, following two days of searching with no luck by DNR, Wisconsin State Patrol, county and local police and fire crews, and others.

Miller was last seen as he and another man were crossing a river to a fishing spot when the boat took on water and capsized.

The other man was able to don a life vest and swim to safety.