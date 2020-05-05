Lots of frost potential over the next 7 days

Chilly weather has a grip on Wisconsin thanks to a flow of cool air from Canada and winds off the cold Great Lakes. It will stay rather quiet though. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule Tuesday night with lows mostly in the lower 30s. Pockets of upper 20s are possible where the clouds are thinnest. As such plan on scattered frost with light winds. Wednesday should turn a bit warmer with highs near 60. Partly sunny skies are expected with just a slight chance of a light shower or sprinkle in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph.

Thursday looks nice and bright but a touch cooler with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the mid 50s. A stronger surge of cold air will push in Friday bringing lows in the upper 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s. That is about 20 degrees below normal! Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Saturday could feature a very hard freeze in the morning with lows around 20 to 25 in the region. You will definitely need to protect any flowers or tender vegetation you don't want damaged over the next 5 to 7 days, although right now Saturday morning looks the coldest. Otherwise Saturday should be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

A low pressure system is currently projected to pass from southern Minnesota toward far southern Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could spread some light snow and rain into our region, although the best chance will be south of Wausau. In any case it doesn't look too heavy. The track could still shift either way, so please monitor waow.com/weather throughout the week if you have travel plans in that time frame. There could be a bit of clearing late Sunday with rather chilly highs around 49 degrees.

Next Monday and Tuesday look dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows could reach the upper 20s with highs around 51 Monday and 54 Tuesday. There are signs in the long range pattern that we could warm back into the 60s for the second half of next week. I can't wait, how about you?

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 5-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1917 - The same storm which a day earlier produced eight inches of snow in the Texas panhandle, produced a foot of snow at Denver CO, their heaviest snow of record for the month of May. (David Ludlum)

1930 - The temperature at College Park, VA, soared from 43 degrees to 93 degrees to begin an exceptional heat wave. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)