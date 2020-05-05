Free COVID-19 Testing to be offered in Portage County

WAOW- In an effort to increase local testing capacity for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in conjunction with local health departments are providing an opportunity for free drive thru community test sites in Portage County.

Drive-up testing will be available at Portage County Health and Human Services, in the back parking lot, at 817 Whiting Avenue in Stevens Point on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

National Guard troops are assisting many local health departments in setting up drive-through testing sites for Wisconsin residents to receive a COVID-19 nasal swab test.

No appointment is needed, and testing will be done free of charge. Anyone 5 years and older with at least one of the following symptoms will qualify for testing: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches. Asymptomatic individuals will not be tested.

Testing is available to all Portage County and WI residents and provided on a first-come first-served basis. Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted.

Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number and answer screening questions, and participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211

For the latest information about COVID-19 in Portage County visit:

Portage County’s COVID-19 website https://www.co.portage.wi.us/department/health-and-human-services/division-of-public-health/covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019/-fsiteid-1