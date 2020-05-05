Dry and cool weather continues

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and chilly for this time of year.

High: 53 Wind: East 5-10

Tonight: Remaining partly or mostly cloudy.

Low: 36 Wind: Becoming Calm

Wednesday: Some clouds lingering in the morning, then more breaks of sun in the afternoon.

High: 59 Wind: NW 10-15

The cooler than normal weather continues but it will not be “chilly” until Friday and into the weekend. It might remain cold enough for a little snow by Saturday night.

Today will not be as nice as yesterday because there will be more clouds. Some hazy sun will filter through the clouds at times, enough sun to raise high temps into the lower and middle 50s for this afternoon. Winds will be fairly light, out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will stick around through Wednesday morning, then we should have more sun breaking out Wednesday afternoon and this should boost temps a little more. Highs tomorrow should reach the upper 50s to around 60. A good amount of sun will be out on Thursday and the mercury should top out in the mid 50s, so it will be another decent day.

A strong cold front moving in from the north will cause the temperatures quite a bit for Friday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s to close out the work week. Even though the front is strong, there is not too high of a chance of precipitation on Friday because the air will be quite dry. Still, don't be surprised of a couple of spotty rain or snow showers develop.

The weekend will continue to be very cool for this time of year. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s and on Sunday in the upper 40s. A low pressure system drifting in from the northwest could produce a bit of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of now, any accumulations look fairly light, but it could be enough to turn the ground white.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 5-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms swept across Georgia and the Carolinas during the late afternoon and evening hours spawning seventeen tornadoes. A tornado at Toccoa GA injured 15 persons, and a tornado at Chesnee SC killed two persons and injured 35 others. Five tornadoes in North Carolina accounted for five deaths, 88 injuries, and sixty million dollars damage. Thunderstorms also produced baseball size hail at Lake Murray SC, and wind gusts to 78 mph at Brooklyn MD. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)