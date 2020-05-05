Cold hard facts on May cold

We certainly are having a rather drawn out stretch of unseasonably cool spring weather. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing on numerous nights in the area through early next week. It could get as cold as the low to mid 20s at the Wausau Airport, and probably even upper 10s in some colder rural pockets. Highs could stay in the mid or low 40s Friday. How does this compare to cold records for the Wausau area in May?

The coldest low temperatures for May in Wausau:

20 F (4th/1907 9th/1947)

21 F (2nd/1911 3rd/1909)

22 F (1st/1903 11th/1907)

By the way, the median date of the last 32 F temperature at the Wausau Downtown Airport for the spring is May 7th.

The coldest high temperatures for May in Wausau:

34 F (7th/1960)

35 F (1st/1909 2nd/1940 3rd/1954 6th/1989)

We had some cold weather in May of last year too! On May 19th, 2019 there was a record cold high temperature of 44 F at the Wausau Airport. Do you remember that?

Greatest calendar day snowfalls for May in Wausau:

5.5" (2nd/1935)

3.5" (12th/1946)

2.5" (7th/1960)

2.2" (9th/1960)

Yikes, how about that 1960?? To have to deal with not one, but two fairly significant snows within a few days of each other.

Let's hope we don't get a snowstorm yet. We are tracking at least a chance of snow though in parts of the state for Sunday May 10th. Stay tuned!