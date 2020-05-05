As we wait for WI Supreme Court Ruling, a look at what could come next

(WAOW) -- The fate of the Safer at Home order is in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court after justices heard oral arguments on Tuesday.

But no ruling has been announced yet, which begs the question: what could happen next?

If the court overturns the order, store doors won't open up automatically. The lawsuit would give lawmakers six days to work with the Department of Health Services to rewrite a plan to reopen the state.

During those six days, Wisconsin would remain under the Safer at Home Order.

However if the court rules to keep the order as is, the Safer at Home order will remain in place until it's current expiration date of May 26.

It is unclear when the court will announce a final ruling.

Meanwhile, the Greater Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce said they're paying close attention to whatever decision is made, and will work with businesses to prepare for whatever comes next.